International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of OFS Capital worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

OFS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Articles

