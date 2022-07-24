International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

