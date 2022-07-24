International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 36,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

