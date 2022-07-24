International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lessened by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

