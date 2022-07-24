International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

