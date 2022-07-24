International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 16,240 shares.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity at International Lithium

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809,678 shares in the company, valued at C$2,232,871.02.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.