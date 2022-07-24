Internet of People (IOP) Market Cap Tops $44,292.22

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

