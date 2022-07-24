Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.91

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and traded as low as $53.79. Intertek Group shares last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 9,150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IKTSY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

