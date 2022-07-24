Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $434.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.95.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

