Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

