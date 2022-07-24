Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 516.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,515 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

