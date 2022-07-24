Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.