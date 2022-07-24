Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

