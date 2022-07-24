Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.