Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 81,769 shares trading hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

