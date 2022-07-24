IOST Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $255.40 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.15 or 1.00021189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

