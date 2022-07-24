IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.63.

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $225.01. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

