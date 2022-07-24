IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 59.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $474,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

