IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.
IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of IQVIA
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 59.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $474,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.