Iridium (IRD) Market Cap Achieves $126,387.48

Iridium (IRD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Iridium has a total market cap of $126,387.48 and $13.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032683 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,124,465 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
