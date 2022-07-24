iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Aua Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

