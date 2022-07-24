iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.