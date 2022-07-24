iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

