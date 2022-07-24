iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,489,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 657,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,371,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

