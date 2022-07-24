iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 127,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

