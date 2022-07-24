iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

