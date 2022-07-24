iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.