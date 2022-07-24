iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Cut by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.