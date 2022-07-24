iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 954.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,795 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,165 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 294,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

