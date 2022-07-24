iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

