iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

