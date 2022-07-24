iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.24. 6,173,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,493. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

