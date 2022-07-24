J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.63.

JBHT stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

