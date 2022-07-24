J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $195.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

