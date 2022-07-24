Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($707.07) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($636.36) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($470.71) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($479.80) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($959.60) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($787.88) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

ASML Stock Performance

