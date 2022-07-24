Jigstack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $16,511.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

