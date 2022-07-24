JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $35.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.