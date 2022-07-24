JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,440

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
