JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,440

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.