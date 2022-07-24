JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $15.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

CINT opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. CI&T has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

