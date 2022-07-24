JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target to SEK 331

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 344 to SEK 331 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.08.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

