JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 500

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

