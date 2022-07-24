JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 500

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.
