JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON JARA opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.51. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 80.80 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £231.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.18.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($24,148.24).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.