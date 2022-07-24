Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 61 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 61 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JBAXY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

