Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $130.57.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -331.18%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.