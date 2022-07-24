Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.79 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Kava has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00008066 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $420.50 million and $23.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00105168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00244224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 237,801,272 coins and its circulating supply is 232,832,523 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

