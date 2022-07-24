Kcash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,331.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $469,132.24 and approximately $11,331.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 171.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

