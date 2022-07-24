Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Partners Group

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Ada Poon acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$51,185.12 ($34,819.81). In related news, insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.71), for a total transaction of A$39,794.15 ($27,070.85). Also, insider Ada Poon purchased 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.12 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$51,185.12 ($34,819.81). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,373 shares of company stock worth $73,543.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

See Also

