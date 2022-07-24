Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.65.

KELTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

