Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £137 ($163.78) price target on the stock.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 98.96 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £175.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.34. Kerry Group has a one year low of GBX 86.84 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

