KeyCorp Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

