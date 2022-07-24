Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

