Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.33.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.